NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning in East Nashville.
The shooting was reported just before 4 a.m. at a residence in the 1000 block of Lischey Avenue. According to officials, someone from inside the home called 911 to report the shooting.
| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County
Crews at the scene say the male victim was found upstairs suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was reportedly taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead, according to Metro police.
At this time, the motive for the shooting remains under investigation. The search for a potential suspect remains underway.
No other information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.