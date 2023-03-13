NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning in East Nashville.

The shooting was reported just before 4 a.m. at a residence in the 1000 block of Lischey Avenue. According to officials, someone from inside the home called 911 to report the shooting.

Crews at the scene say the male victim was found upstairs suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was reportedly taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead, according to Metro police.

At this time, the motive for the shooting remains under investigation. The search for a potential suspect remains underway.

No other information was immediately released.