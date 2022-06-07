NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 31-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting in downtown Nashville early Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Third Avenue South and Malloy Street around 5:45 a.m.
Metro police reported the victim was shot in their torso and taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.
Surveillance images of a suspect believed to have shot the man. He was wearing a brown blanket or towel over his shoulders.
No additional information was immediately released.
Anyone with information is asked to call 615-74-CRIME.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.