NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 31-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting in downtown Nashville early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Third Avenue South and Malloy Street around 5:45 a.m.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police reported the victim was shot in their torso and taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Surveillance images of a suspect believed to have shot the man. He was wearing a brown blanket or towel over his shoulders.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 615-74-CRIME.