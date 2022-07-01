NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver was critically injured in a crash along Murfreesboro Pike in South Nashville early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. near the Elm Hill Pike intersection south of downtown Nashville.

Metro police said the vehicle was traveling outbound when it crossed all lanes of traffic and struck a utility pole. The driver was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

All lanes of traffic were closed while crash investigators processed the scene. The roadway reopened around 5:30 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.