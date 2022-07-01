NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver was critically injured in a crash along Murfreesboro Pike in South Nashville early Friday morning.
The crash happened around 4 a.m. near the Elm Hill Pike intersection south of downtown Nashville.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Metro police said the vehicle was traveling outbound when it crossed all lanes of traffic and struck a utility pole. The driver was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.
All lanes of traffic were closed while crash investigators processed the scene. The roadway reopened around 5:30 a.m.
No additional information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.