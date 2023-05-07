NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was critically injured in a crash that occurred early Sunday morning on Dickerson Pike.
The crash was reported at 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Doverside Drive.
According to Metro police, two vehicles were involved in the crash and one person sustained critical injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.