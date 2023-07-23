NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was critically injured in a late Saturday night crash that occurred on Dickerson Pike.
According to Metro police, the crash happened just after 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Dickerson Pike on Saturday, July 22.
Authorities reported two vehicles were involved and at least one person sustained critical injuries in the crash. The extent of their injuries remains unknown.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.