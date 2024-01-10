NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was critically injured in a shooting in Antioch Wednesday evening.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said the shooting happened at around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, in the 300 block of Schoolhouse Court.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Police officers at the scene told News 2 a man was shot twice inside a home before being taken to the hospital for treatment. Investigators said he is expected to survive.

At the time of the shooting, there were three adults and three minors inside the home, according to authorities.

No suspect(s) is in custody.