NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after one person was critically injured in a shooting near a motel in Antioch early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. near the intersection of Bell Road and Cane Ridge Road.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Metro police reported one person was injured after the shooting. The victim was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

A witness said they heard shots came from second floor of the motel and then saw the victim lying in the street.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information was immediately released.