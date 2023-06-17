NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person has sustained critical injuries following a Friday night shooting in South Nashville.

Metro police said the shooting happened just before midnight on Friday, June 16, in the 4900 block of Linbar Drive.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

At least one person was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. According to Metro police, no suspect(s) are in custody.

No additional information was immediately released.