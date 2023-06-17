NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person has sustained critical injuries following a Friday night shooting in South Nashville.
Metro police said the shooting happened just before midnight on Friday, June 16, in the 4900 block of Linbar Drive.
| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County
At least one person was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. According to Metro police, no suspect(s) are in custody.
No additional information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.