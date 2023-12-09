NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was seriously injured after they were shot in Donelson late Friday night.

Metro police reported the shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. in the 700 block of McGavock Pike, near the popular “takeover” spot at the intersection with Century Boulevard.

One adult victim was critically injured in the shooting and no suspects have been taken into custody.

The intersection of McGavock Pike and Century Boulevard. (Photo: WKRN)

Recently, Metro police were sent to the intersection of McGavock Pike and Century Boulevard around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19 to respond to a takeover event. Officers observed more than 60 vehicles engaging in the takeover, performing donuts and closing the intersection.

Four men were arrested in connection with that “street racing takeover.”

It is not known if the shooting is related to any street racing activity.