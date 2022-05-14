ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for two young men who shot a man on Shoemaker Court in Antioch early Saturday morning.

Metro police were dispatched to the 200 block of Shoemaker Court just before 4:30 a.m. in response to a shooting call at a home. According to officers on scene, a 55-year-old man came outside of his home early Saturday morning and found the two young men trying to break into vehicles.

Police say that’s when the suspects opened fire on the man, hitting him multiple times. Metro police say more than a dozen shell casings were found at the scene.

When police arrived on scene, they found the man laying in the doorway of his home; he had been shot in his neck/shoulder area and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is in critical but stable condition.

The two suspects appeared to shoot the man without being provoked. They also appeared to have their guns in their hands while checking for unlocked cars, according to police.

Surveillance video from the home shows the two suspects were in a black four-door sedan.

Getaway car (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.