NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after a rollover crash in Donelson.

Police said just before 2 a.m., the driver was traveling very fast down Bell Road. The individual had reportedly been driving over the dam, and the crash happened at the Stewarts Ferry Pike intersection.

According to officials, the car went off the road and hit a culvert, then the vehicle flipped and landed on the roof. Authorities on the scene told News 2, that the driver was ejected, and the car came to rest near the Shell gas station located at 3696 Bell Road.

The driver was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Traffic was diverted at the Bell Road and Stewarts Ferry Pike intersection early Wednesday morning.