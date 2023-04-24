NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a crash that left one person critically injured early Monday morning in East Nashville.
The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Riverside Drive.
Officers at the scene said the vehicle was traveling in the inbound lanes of Riverside Drive when it veered off the roadway and crashed into a home.
An individual inside the vehicle sustained critical injuries and was taken to a local hospital at the scene.
Officials at the scene say speed may have been a factor in the crash.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.