NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a crash that left one person critically injured early Monday morning in East Nashville.

The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Riverside Drive.

Source: WKRN

Officers at the scene said the vehicle was traveling in the inbound lanes of Riverside Drive when it veered off the roadway and crashed into a home.

An individual inside the vehicle sustained critical injuries and was taken to a local hospital at the scene.

Officials at the scene say speed may have been a factor in the crash.