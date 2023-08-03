NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting inside an East Nashville apartment.

The shooting happened at around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, in the 600 block of South Fifth Street.

Metro police said the victim has been identified as 29-year-old Eric Reed.

According to investigators, 29-year-old Sanchez Donovann Ballard was visiting the apartment when Reed was shot. Ballard has since been charged in connection with Reed’s murder.

Police said they are currently searching for a possible second suspect.

Anyone with information about the two men involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in homicide cases.