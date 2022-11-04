NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 36-year-old man was taken into custody after Metro police reported he stole an ambulance from Saint Thomas Midtown just after he was discharged from the hospital.

Officers were called to the hospital on Church Street on Oct. 28 after an ambulance owned by Saint Thomas valued at more than $300,000 was reported stolen.

Metro police reported hospital staff said Tracy Langford had been discharged from the hospital just before he got into the ambulance and drove away.

Tracy Langford (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers coordinated with hospital staff to track the ambulance to an area on Interstate 40 near Donelson. A pursuit with sirens and flashing lights was initiated by officers, who reported Langford refused to stop despite attempts to stop the ambulance.

The pursuit was ended by Metro police once the ambulance reached Wilson County, where the Tennessee Highway Patrol picked up the chase, according to an affidavit.

According to Metro police, THP troopers pursued the vehicle until it re-entered Davidson County while undercover Metro officers and the Metro helicopter followed the ambulance until it was no longer able to continue driving.

Langford was taken into custody and charged with theft of property over $250,00 and evading arrest. His bond was set at $80,000.