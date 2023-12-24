NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One woman was injured in a shooting reported at Tanger Outlets Nashville on Christmas Eve, officials said.

According to Metro Nashville Dispatch, the incident was called in at approximately 4:51 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24 from the 4000 block of Cane Ridge Parkway in Antioch.

A dispatcher told News 2 it was a confirmed shooting, with one person transported to the hospital.

At 7:39 p.m., the Metro Nashville Police Department posted on X — formerly known as Twitter — that the shooting occurred on a road outside of Tanger Outlets’ stores, adding that it involved a dispute between a man and a woman who knew each other.

During a fight, the man reportedly shot the woman in the leg before he ran to his car, leaving the woman with non-critical injuries. Authorities said they are following strong leads as they investigate this incident.

Meanwhile, Metro Councilwoman Joy Styles from District 32 posted the following statement on Facebook after the shooting:

Good evening, just a little while ago, we unfortunately had a shooting on site at Tanger. This is not thought to be random, but rather a targeted move on the victim. At this time, Tanger Security is working with MMPD and will be looking at license plate reader footage, as well as video footage of the site, to try and determine the individual who perpetrated this crime. The victim was a female and has been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. I will keep you updated on the progress of this case, as I find out more information. As with other areas across the country, retail centers are seeing an uptick in criminal activity. This is not specific to Tanger, or our area. That is a false narrative. On this Christmas Eve, I hope that you are all spending time with family and friends, and getting ready to celebrate the reason for the season! #AntiochStrong

Based on the hours listed on Tanger’s website, the shooting took place just over an hour before the mall was set to close for the day.

When News 2 contacted Tanger’s public relations representative, Brianna Poplaskie, about the mall’s response to the shooting, she said, in part, “Tanger’s top priority is the safety and well-being of our shoppers, retailers and team members. We are currently working to support the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department’s ongoing investigation into what appears to be an isolated dispute among two individuals.”

No additional details have been released about this incident.