NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to the Madison area Saturday afternoon to investigate a report of a stabbing.

According to dispatch, the stabbing was called in at approximately 3:39 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11 from the 700 block of Cheyenne Boulevard.

Dispatch told News 2 that one person was transported to the hospital, but there is no word on that person’s identity or the nature of their injuries at this time.

As of 4:40 p.m., police are still at the scene of this confirmed stabbing, dispatch said.

No additional details have been released about this incident.