GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) —More than $1.1 million has been approved by FEMA for tornado victims in middle Tennessee.

“You take stress from the holidays then compound on a natural disaster that puts stress on a new level for folks,” Craig Browning, FEMA spokesperson said.

Browning took News 2 inside a FEMA disaster recovery center (DRC) on Wednesday, Dec. 27. The DRC is where victims can apply for federal assistance in person.

“We want to hear your story; we need to hear your story because we want to know how this personally impacted you and your family,” Browning said.

The center in Gallatin is just one of four centers that recently opened their doors in the hardest hit areas.

“If you’re in Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery or Sumner counties, if you’re affected, register for FEMA,” Browning said.

However, Browning said before visiting one of the locations, it’s important to file your insurance claim.

“By law we can’t duplicate benefits, so if you have insurance, it is critically important that you file your insurance claim whether it be homeowners or renters’ insurance,” Browning said.

Browning said he’s travelled across the country to disaster zones; however, he said this tragedy hits close to home.

“I am a local to this community and I live here personally and I’m able to live here in my own backyard,” Browning said.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

After you apply for FEMA, you will receive a letter or email from FEMA on your next steps.

The deadline to apply for FEM is Feb. 12.

Disaster Centers are located in the following places:

Bibb-White Bluff Civic Center , 1054 Old Charlotte Rd., White Bluff; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

, 1054 Old Charlotte Rd., White Bluff; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library , 350 Pageant Lane #501, Clarksville; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

, 350 Pageant Lane #501, Clarksville; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday Gallatin Public Utilities , 239 Hancock St., Gallatin; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

, 239 Hancock St., Gallatin; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday Nashville Public Library, 610 Gallatin Pike S., Madison, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

All centers will close on Jan. 1.