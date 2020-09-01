Nashville Zoo to host ‘September Sips’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Zoo is starting a new adults-only, after-hours event with social distancing.

September Sips will happen on September 25 and 26 from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The event will allow people to walk through the Zoo’s trails while enjoying a beer, wine or mixed cocktail along the way. There will also be German-style food.

Since we had to cancel both our Brew at the Zoo event in May and our Red, White & Zoo event in July, we really wanted to give our guests a chance to experience a mix of both. A limited number of tickets, timed entry and our current social distancing protocol will offer guests a safe and more personal experience. Kindell Williams, Director of Special Events

Zoo officials said the event will host up to 500 guests per night, with timed entries of small groups. Guests will follow a one-way trail stopping at stations throughout to have food and drinks.

Different animal exhibits will be open and the zoo will offer close-up animal encounters during the event. All guests will be required to wear a mask when not eating or drinking. Zoo staff will be stationed throughout the path to encourage social distancing and keep groups moving. It is expected to take two hours to complete the trail.

Tickets will go on sale September 2 at 10 a.m. You can purchase a ticket here.

