NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Zoo is mourning the loss of one of their Masai Giraffes.

The 14-year-old female Masai Giraffe, Margarita, was humanely euthanized after her arthritis progressed and began hindering her ability to walk.

The Zoo said they made the decision to humanely euthanize her.

Margarita first arrived at Nashville Zoo in 2006 and has given birth to five calves, the most recent being Mazi in 2017.