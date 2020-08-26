Nashville Zoo looking to rebound from drop in attendance, economic loss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Zoo is reporting a drastic drop in attendance and is struggling with economic losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zoo officials predict 2020 will bring less than half the visitors than in 2019.

March to June is typically the busiest time for the zoo. This year, they were closed during that time, which hit them hard financially.

In 2019, the zoo saw more than 1.2 million visitors while this year’s projection is between 360,000 to 370,000 people, the lowest since 2002. But after the zoo president sent out a note about the need for funding to visitors and members, traffic is picking back up again.

The zoo is offering virtual programs for kids, half price admission during afternoon hours, free carousel ride on Wednesdays and buy-one get-one with a Kroger card on Fridays.

The city’s mask mandate has also had an effect on attendance.

“Yeah, the requirement for the mask does have an effect on that. People don’t want to walk around outside when it’s really hot outside with a mask on. I think we all completely understand that. Now that we’re seeing these temperatures slack off a bit, our numbers are starting to creep up again,” explained Jim Bartoo, Marketing, and Public Relations Director at the Nashville Zoo.

Details are still in the works, but an Adults Night Out is scheduled for the end of September, with limited capacity, and Boo at the Zoo will go on, but with several changes like no hayrides.

Zoo leaders want the public to know, they are here to stay.

“We are operating well right now, it’s just that when we were closed for several months, we created this giant financial hole. That has not and will not have an effect on our animal care. That’s our number one priority, we will continue to care for the animals and make sure they are healthy and happy and that will never change,” said Bartoo.

Déjà Vu Services, an adult entertainment business, donated $6,000 to help feed the animals. The zoo is aware of the donation and are grateful, but need to go through an official process in order to accept it.