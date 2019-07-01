Nashville Zoo hosts “Dream Night” for chronically and terminally ill children

The Nashville Zoo hosted hundreds of chronic and terminally ill children for a “Dream Night at the Zoo” Sunday.

“We were at the hospital and they had a flyer up that said that it was for chronically ill children and he’s had three open heart surgeries so he qualified, so we saw it at Vanderbilt Children’s hospital and we want to thank them,” the Shea Family told News 2.

Invites went out at area hospitals and 400 people showed up for the event’s third year at the Nashville Zoo.

“A worry free, cost free night where they can just make some good family memories. We have special interactions for them thorough the zoo, we have activities,” said Kindell Williams the event director at the zoo, “The keepers all volunteer their time, everybody volunteers their time, to come out and it just makes what we do every day worth it.”

The kids said they were excited to see the guinea pigs and monkeys. Many of them excited for the volunteers dressed up as super heroes and Disney princesses.

“The joy that you see on their face. It’s not necessarily about the terminally ill child, it’s their brothers and sisters, that they get to have a family event that they usually don’t get to have,” said Event Organizer Katelyn Stafford.

Family, food, and fun to help forget life’s circumstances for at least a night– a little reminder that dreams can come true.