Nashville Yards developer plans to purchase historic Union Station Hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Southwest Value Partners, the owner and developer of the 17-acre Nashville Yards development, is planning to purchase the Union Station Hotel from Marriott Hotels, the developer announced Thursday.

The historic hotel, located at 1001 Broadway, is part of the Marriott Hotels Autograph Collection. The hotel was formerly a central train terminal built in 1900 for the Louisville & Nashville Railroad. The terminal closed in 1979 and was redeveloped into a 125-room hotel in 1986. In 2015, the hotel became a member of the Historic Hotels of America and was extensively renovated in 2016.

“The Union Station Hotel is one of Nashville’s most recognizable structures, and we are pleased to enter into an agreement to purchase this iconic property,” said Cary Mack and Mark Schlossberg, co-managing partners of Southwest Value Partners, in a joint statement, “The Union Station building has shaped the Music City skyline for 120 years and, with its storied history as a railroad terminal that moved hundreds of thousands of travelers through the city, we believe the hotel is a natural and exciting hospitality addition to the broader Nashville Yards vision and master plan.”

Upon closure of the sale, the hotel will be managed by Dimension Development. Sam Friedman, CEO of Dimension Development, said that the company has “ambitious plans to continue to improve the hotel while carefully preserving its historic character and charm.”