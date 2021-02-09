Nashville Works! virtual job fair to be held Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mayor John Cooper’s office and the Metro Action Commission are hosting a virtual job fair this week.

The Nashville Works! job fair series will be held Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Jobs available include manufacturing, customer service and correction officer positions.

Featured employers include:

• Comprehensive Care Allied Health System

• Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services

• Metropolitan Action Commission (a Metro Government Department in the city of Nashville)

• Tennessee Department of Corrections (correction officers)

• Bridgestone (manufacturing)

• Aegis Labs (laboratory/customer service)

Interviews will be conducted via Zoom, click here to register.

Jobseekers can participate from their home computers, at the Goodwill Career Solutions Centers

at 937 Herman St., Nashville or the career solution locations in Mt. Juliet or Murfreesboro.