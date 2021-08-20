Nashville women falling behind in home ownership despite national trend of women buying homes

A sold sign stands in front of a house in Brighton, N.Y. Average rates on long-term mortgages continue to fall to new record lows, as the key 30-year loan dropped below 3% for the first time in 50 years. The stagnant economic recovery in the face of the coronavirus pandemic is keeping inflation tamped down despite pent-up homebuying demand. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 covers real estate trends in our Nashville 2021 reports and this recent trend, or perhaps not so recent trend is backed by girl power.

We could call it a different type of gender gap, where single women are entering the home buyers market at about twice the rate as men on a national level.

“Typically trending wise, across the board women have always been stronger in homebuying compared to single men,” Brian Copeland, President of Greater Nashville Realtors said.

It’s proven in the 2021 National Association of Realtors Home Buyer and Seller Generational Trends report that shows 62 percent of recent buyers were married couples, nine percent were single males and 18 percent were single females.

The highest percentage of single female buyers is the 66-74 age group, sitting at 22 percent.

Most metropolitan areas across the U.S. are trending in this direction, but data shows Metro Nashville is trending opposite of the national stats.

“I hope its not because women aren’t aware there are opportunities and options for them here,” Anna Altic, Principal Broker at Parks Realty in East Nashville said.

Truth is, nobody really knows why this is happening here locally, but localized data from the National Association of Realtors shows of the homebuyers in 2019 in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area, nearly 10 percent were single women and 17 percent were single men.

“Here on a local level, it’s hard to say it’s something as greater Nashville realtors will want to dive into and just see if there needs to be more public outreach, more education from our association, or if there are barriers to our entry or do we have a wage gap here in Nashville,” Altic said.

We do know that it’s not based on the number of women living here. In fact, the most recent census shows about 52 percent of those living in Davidson County are women.

“I hope we can continue as an association to really do the outreach and education and make sure we’re making women aware that we want you here and we want you buying homes,” Altic said. “Don’t assume because you’re a woman you can’t own a home and maintain it.”