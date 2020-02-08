Nashville woman’s murder remains mystery 3 years after body found at trash facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – What happened to 25-year-old Ashley Brown? Who is the suspect? Why was she killed? These are all questions detectives are still trying to find out.

“It is not very often that you would have something like this happen especially with what would appear to be a stranger on stranger like crime,” said Detective Matthew Filter, with Metro Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Brown had just moved to Nashville as part of a travel nurse program. On December 17th, 2016 she went out with friends and ended her night at the Park Central Apartments with some friends.

“Something bad happened to my child something bad happened to her and I can’t imagine what the final five minutes of her life were like,” said Ashley’s mother days after she was found dead.

Detective Matthew Filter says Ashley told her friends she was going to step outside to have a cigarette, but that would be the last time anyone saw her alive.

“It wasn’t until December 21st when her body was found at a garbage disposal site off Freightliner drive,” said Det. Filter. “The cause of death was from multiple blunt force trauma and strangulation.”

Why would someone kill an innocent young woman? Det. Filter is trying to answer that same question.

“We do have some leads we are following up on we do have some physical evidence that we are working with,” said Det. Filter. “These kinds of stories will help jog people’s memories and they will call up here with information.”