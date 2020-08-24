Nashville woman starts school in New Orleans, flees to avoid hurricanes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville woman who started classes at Xavier University last week has fled New Orleans and returned home to Tennessee, as two hurricanes threaten Louisiana and neighboring states.

When Jalin Randolph woke up Sunday morning, she said she received an alert on her phone, explaining a Hurricane Warning was in effect for her area. She and her sister, who was in town for a visit, decided to get in the car and head back to Nashville.

“I think it’s crazy. You know, being from Nashville, we obviously don’t get hurricanes,” Randolph told News 2. “I know for the people living in Louisiana, or like anywhere that it’s going to affect, it’s just gonna be hard for those who can’t leave.”

(Courtesy: Jalin Randolph)

The two storms heading for the same region of the U.S. coast — Marco and Laura. Marco grew into a hurricane Sunday, as it traveled up the Gulf of Mexico toward Louisiana. At the same time, Laura hit the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

The Nashville School of the Arts graduate had just moved to New Orleans and began her classes at Xavier University last week.

“It’s pretty wild because I was still trying to figure out my way around and everything,” she explained. “I guess I’ll have more time whenever they open back up.”

She added, “I just hope everyone stays safe and hopefully the campus isn’t damaged.”

Randolph said she will continue her college education online until she and her family determine it is safe for her to return to New Orleans.