Nashville woman bravely facing road to recovery after falling in fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Her life is forever changed after falling into a fire, but Jess Perkins is nowhere near giving up.

Her beauty unmistaken, and in spirit equally stunning, says sister Lindsay Brown.

“She’s deeply confident and I think that’s what is important right now, I think her confidence has never been rooted in her appearance.”

Brown calls her younger sister her new role model, for her resiliency and resolve.

“She will just, she will survive,” said Brown, “She’s a warrior.”

But Perkins who calls Nashville home is facing the fight of her life. While visiting family in Virginia a week ago, in a freak accident, she fell into a fire pit suffering severe, third-degree burns.

“It affected her face, her ear, her whole neck, her chest and parts of her shoulders and her hands.”

Perkins will require treatment in a burn center for four to six weeks, likely followed by a year’s worth of surgeries and skin grafts. But according to her sister, she wants to share the images of her burns, because she’ll overcome them.

“Her spirit is such a gift and it’s what is going to get her through it,” said Brown.

Though she will need help, employed in the restaurant industry, Perkins hasn’t had work in Nashville in several weeks. And her condition won’t let her come back.

“She will not be able to work for at least a year. We’re looking at medical expenses, living expenses, continued therapy, things along those lines. That’s the best way we can support her,” said Brown.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Jess Perkins. If you’re interested in contributing, click here.