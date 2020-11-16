Nashville Tree Conservation volunteers plant 280 trees in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dozens of volunteers turned out to dig up some dirt and plant nearly 300 trees along Shelby Avenue in East Nashville this weekend.

It’s the Nashville Tree Conservation Corps’ effort to create an arboretum on the east side– a project in the works for a year now. It recently received a lot more funding after the March 3rd tornado tore down so many trees.

“In the tens of thousands of trees for sure throughout the entire Davidson County,” said Jim Gregory Chair of the Nashville Tree Conservation Corps. “It’s a lot of tree benefits that we lost in one single event that we’re trying to get back, so we’re out here moving the dirt with our shovels.”

The trees include 90 cherry blossoms that will bloom this March and red buds that will bloom in April, both bringing tons of color to the neighborhood.