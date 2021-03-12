Nashville to reduce restrictions for restaurants, bars based on vaccination goals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Friday, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced plans to reduce capacity restrictions when vaccination rates reach 20% and 30% of Davidson County’s population.

A release from the mayor’s office detailed updated guidelines based on when the county reached vaccination thresholds.

Public health changes would take place approximately one week after meeting those vaccination rates to allow for immunity to build among vaccine recipients.

If Nashville reaches a 20% vaccination rate next week, a new Public Health Order with the following changes can be expected by the weekend of March 27th:

Indoor gatherings limit increases to 10 people (currently 8 people) without Health Department approval required.

Bar & restaurant capacity: Socially distanced, cap of 175 people per floor (currently 125)

Bar counters: Maintain social distancing; no capacity percentage cap.

Restaurant and bar hours extended to 2:00 a.m. (currently 1:00 a.m.).

Increasing indoor dining party size to 10 people (currently 8 people), consistent with 10-person indoor gathering size guidance.

Increasing outdoor dining party size to 25, consistent with 25-person outdoor gathering limit.

Large, low-risk indoor conventions can have up to 2,000 people (currently 1,000 people) with Health Department approval.

Outdoor stadium capacity at 33 percent.

Events and “transportainment” can go until 2:00 a.m., consistent with restaurant and bar hours.

“Transportainment” can have groups up to 25, consistent with a 25-person outdoor gathering limit.

Salons and personal contact businesses at full capacity with masks required.

Pool capacity at 75 percent bather load (currently 50 percent) and saunas open.

Museums and attractions: Groups to 10 allowed (currently 8).

Gyms at 75 percent capacity (currently 50 percent).

Attendance at sports leagues and scholastic events: 4 people per participant.

The release also included guidelines for changes at a 30% vaccination rate in Davidson County. The following changes will take effect in a separate Public Health Order:

Indoor gatherings limit increases to 15 people without Health Department approval required.

Bar & Restaurant Capacity: Socially distanced, cap of 225 people per floor.

Increasing indoor dining party size to 15 people, consistent with 15-person indoor gathering size guidance.

Large, low-risk indoor conventions can have up to 3,000 people with Health Department approval; 225 for very high-risk events.

Outdoor stadium capacity at 40 percent.

Attendance at sports leagues and scholastic events: 6 people per participant.

More Nashville residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine than have been diagnosed with the virus since the start of the pandemic, the head of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force said earlier this week.

Nashville’s largest one-day COVID-19 vaccination event is set to take place March 20 at Nissan Stadium. Additional large-scale drive-thru vaccine events will be planned in the coming weeks in other areas of Nashville, based on the availability of vaccines.