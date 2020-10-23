Nashville TikTok tipper helps business closed for debate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville TikTok tipper is at it again.

This time she helped Proper Bagel on Belmont Boulevard after the business had to close its doors this week for the presidential debate by donating $5,000 to its employees.

Lexy Burke goes by Lexy Lately on TikTok and has more than one million followers.

MORE: Tipping the scales with TikTok in Nashville

She asks followers to donate anywhere from 50 cents to a dollar for her Venmo challenge then donates the money to businesses, musicians and service industry workers.

So far, she has made nearly 100 donations.

In a statement, Proper Bagel managers said, “Thank you would be an understatement. We can’t express the love and gratitude we have for Lexy Burke and all of the complete strangers for choosing us to win your Venmo tip challenge on TikTok.”

If you would like to help Lexy Burke in her journey to give back to service industry workers, you can follow her on TikTok or Instagram to donate.