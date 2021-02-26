Nashville TikTok tipper gifts woman a new van

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville TikTok tipper is at it again, this time with her biggest gift yet.

Lexy Burke surprised a Nashville area Steak ‘n Shake employee with a new van.

A few weeks ago, Burke met Tori when she tipped her, but Burke’s followers wanted to do more.

“You are the most incredible hard worker and that needs to be recognized. Thousands of people came together to get you this brand new dodge caravan. So let’s meet in the parking lot and girl, come check out your new ride,” Burke tells Tori in the TikTok surprise.

Tori is the sole provider for her family as her husband has health issues. She drives 25 miles to and from work every day and until recently, she was making the commute in a 20-year-old van.

Burke’s followers were touched by her story and together they donated thousands of dollars to make the big “tip” happen.

If you would like to help Lexy Burke in her journey to give back to service industry workers, you can follow her on TikTok or Instagram to donate.