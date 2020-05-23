Nashville teen dies following crash on I-24 West/I-40 East interchange

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said one teen is dead after crashing at the I-24 West/I-40 East interchange on Friday night.

Police said 19-year-old D’Airrius Gilmore of Nashville died after crashing into the center median around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police said Gilmore hit a light pole and was wearing a seat-belt at the time. He died at the scene.

According to a witness, Gilmore was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the collision.

Officials said there was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories