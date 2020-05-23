Nashville teen dies following crash on I-24 West/I-40 East interchange

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said one teen is dead after crashing at the I-24 West/I-40 East interchange on Friday night.

Police said 19-year-old D’Airrius Gilmore of Nashville died after crashing into the center median around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police said Gilmore hit a light pole and was wearing a seat-belt at the time. He died at the scene.

According to a witness, Gilmore was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the collision.

Officials said there was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene.