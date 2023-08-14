GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gallatin Police canvas a neighborhood to find a Nashville teen now charged with theft of weapons and multiple vehicle burglaries.

The crime spree began Friday with multiple auto burglaries, which started before 7 a.m. Police said the teen first went to a home on Carellton Drive where he reportedly stole a Louis Vuitton purse and credit cards from a car.

Police said the teen then went to Long Hollow Golf Course where he broke into a car and stole a gun. He reportedly went on to enter multiple cars at a business park where he stole another gun and key fobs.

The business had surveillance footage that captured the shadowy figure opening vehicle doors in the parking lot. It also showed the alleged thief sneaking into an SUV.

The video captured the teen’s get-a-way car, a black Acura with a dented front end. According to police, the car was stolen out of Goodlettsville. Later in the day, that stolen car was seen parking in a nearby neighborhood.

Gallatin officers saturated the community, ultimately canvassing and going door to door. Police found the suspect behind the homes near the tree line.

Detectives found stolen merchandise that included the expensive handbag, credit cards

and a handgun, that was reportedly stolen out of Nashville.

Gallatin police credit the joint effort of citizens and officers for bringing this crime spree to a quick conclusion.

Master Patrol Officer Jessica Jackson told News 2 the crime came together like a jigsaw puzzle with information supplied by various members of the community. “If we didn’t have that video from the third vehicle burglary we would not have had the suspect vehicle info or the suspect info, and the officer on scene taking the report had the forethought to send that info out to other officers in a BOLO.”

The young man has been charged with many crimes including five counts of theft, and five counts of burglary, and five counts of possession of a stolen weapon. He is also facing possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

In all, police said the young man is linked to three stolen handguns. Only the one stolen from Nashville, and recovered Friday, has been located so far.