NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Torn between craving the fast-paced lifestyle city-life brings, but still want the calmness the suburbs can provide? A new study says a suburb in Williamson County offers the best of both worlds.

The study conducted by Storage Cafe recently analyzed 912 cities in the 100 largest metro areas in the nation to determine where people can find the perfect mix of suburban living with city-like amenities.

According to Storage Cafe, Franklin is the best suburb to experience city-like living while still preserving a historic charm. The study found that Franklin is best known for its business sector, education and amenities.

“Franklin has an ace up its sleeve. It’s home to a great downtown area, one of the best-preserved in the US, having walkable streets lined with gorgeous Victorian architecture, plus plenty of shops and restaurants,” said Storage Cafe.

Although Franklin is tucked a few miles away from the entertainment in Nashville, the study says the suburb is giving bigger cities a run for their money.

“In terms of things to do, Franklin is giving many large cities a run for their money, hosting events that check many boxes for entertainment, from street festivals to music events and family-friendly gatherings that really bring the community together,” Storage Cafe said.

The study highlighted some of the events that attract thousands to Franklin include the Main Street Festival that features arts and crafts, great food and live entertainment. The festival will be held on Saturday, April 22 this year.

According to data, the average median household income in Franklin is at least $102,721. The suburb also gained points for its strong business sector with at least 38.2% of businesses reported per 1,000 people.

Data shows that Franklin was ranked fourth place in country’s top 100 best suburbs for urban-like amenities. Brentwood barely made the top 20, and was ranked 22 received high points in education and business sectors.

To view how others suburbs were ranked, click here.