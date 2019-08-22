Nashville soccer CEO: Stadium cost up as much as $75 million

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The head of the Nashville Soccer Club says the new MLS stadium is on schedule to open in 2022 and will cost at least $50 million more than original projections.

Chief executive officer Ian Ayre updated the Nashville Sports Authority board Thursday.

The Metro Nashville Council approved $275 million in funding for the new stadium in November 2017.

Ayre says the franchise is investing $50 million to $75 million in additional money to ensure a “first-class stadium” for Nashville in time for the 2022 Major League Soccer season. The MLS team will debut in 2020 playing at Nissan Stadium, home to the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.

The design and development phase is due to be wrapped up in October, according to Ayre.