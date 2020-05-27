Nashville Shores delays opening date, officials hope for early June

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — Nashville Shores officials said they won’t be able to open as scheduled this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The waterpark will not open on its original scheduled date, but officials hope for early June.

They’ve added an additional week of operation in August and will be open an extra weekend in September.

Shores officials said they’re excited to have patrons back to see some new features, including Mega Mayhem, their new family raft ride.

However, some things are open at Nashville Shores. The cabins are currently open and the Treetop Adventure Park will reopen on Saturday, May 30.

Officials reported they have a new sanitation protocol in place for every department in the resort. This includes all surfaces and cabins. Hand sanitizer and anti-bacterial soaps will be available throughout the property.

Nashville Shores said they are looking to hire for the upcoming season. You can Click this link to apply for a job and learn more about opportunities.

