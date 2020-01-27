Nashville sets record for number of tourists in 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Millions and millions of visitors circled Nashville on their map in 2019. There were so many of them, that the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation had reason to brag Monday.

They say Nashville is already a tourist destination, but now it’s a record breaking tourist favorite.

In 2019, there were a record number of visitors in town. More than 16,000,000 dropped by. That is a six percent increase from 2018.

Experts say that tourists are coming from Florida, Kentucky, California, Texas, Alabama and from right here in Tennessee.

Nashville sold as many hotel rooms in 2019 as Tampa & Philadelphia and more than in New Orleans, San Antonio, and Austin.

And you can’t forget, the big New Year’s Eve party in Downtown Nashville. That brought in more than 200,000 people to ring in the new year.