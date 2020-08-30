Nashville SC returns to Nissan Stadium for first home game in 6 months

NASHVILLE, TN – FEBRUARY 29: Dax McCarty #6 of the Nashville SC passes the ball during the first half against the Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s Major League Soccer team will have its first home game in just over 6 months.

In fact, Sunday’s match against Inter Miami CF is one day past the exact 6 month mark since their home opener at Nissan Stadium. The game on February 29 drew 59,069 fans.

This match will be very different because there will be no fans at Nissan Stadium due to COVID-19.

“There are no fans, there are no concessions, there’s not very much really other than media, others, again who will be tested – people working to cover the game, obviously,” said Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre. “It’s really, lets hope, a very secure bubble for the game and that’s how it has to be right now. As I’ve said before, we’d love to have our fans in the stands but more importantly than that we want everyone to be safe.”

Ayre added that the team is glad to have a home game after so many on the road.

“Anyone who supports, you want to go there, you want to shout, and scream and sing, and cheer the players on and the team on and likewise, that motivates the players and drives the energy of the game and so it’s equally frustrating and I get it,” Ayre said. “It’s sad that obviously our fans can’t be there but I think just having some home advantage after a whole bunch of games on the road will be something we’re really looking forward to.”

He said players were also being tested for COVID-19 every other day. Nashville Mayor John Cooper said no spectators will be allowed at Nissan Stadium through at least September, including for Nashville SC and Tennessee Titans games.

The match starts at 7:30 p.m.

