Nashville SC gives fans preview of new stadium at team’s headquarters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville SC’s new stadium, the largest soccer specific stadium in the U.S., won’t officially open until May 2022. Starting this week, some of the team’s most loyal fans will get the chance to see what attending a live game will look like.

At the teams headquarters in South Nashville, a preview center was created to give spectators a look at the venue’s most innovative concepts. Inside you’ll find a 3D model of the stadium, three beams that will be placed in some of the suites, information about tickets, seating, memorabilia and digital presentations.

Fans can also check out the Hall of Records, the “N” Speaker playing the team’s anthem, and more. It’s open now through the summer to Premium Seat Members then will eventually expand as opening day gets closer at the Fairgrounds.

“When you have the construction site going on and there’s only certain times you can bring people over there and frankly there are some times where it doesn’t make sense this early on in the project,” said Chris Gallagher, VP of Ticketing. “This is a way to bring that stadium to life. We’ve been really thrilled with the way this has turned out.”

To sign-up for an appointment or find out more about tickets, click HERE.