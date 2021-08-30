Nashville restaurants offering bonuses and high-wages to hire much needed staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the hospitality industry continues to recover from 2020 pandemic shutdowns, many restaurants are struggling to find adequate staff.

It’s a situation nearly every industry is facing.

As we see more and more large manufacturers, like Amazon, hosting job fairs it seems maybe the independently-owned eateries are taking note.

After a successful opening of The First Level, or the elevated Honky Tonk ground floor of The Twelve Thirty Club, those in charge say it’s time for the headliner.

Restauranteur Sam Fox’s multi-faceted destination, backed by Justin Timberlake, will make its full debut this September, expanding with a rooftop bar and 400 seat supper club, opening September 9th and September 28th, respectively.

Supper Club rendering

“We really have a family feel around here,” says Nick Bill, Director of Operations at the 1230 Club.

The restaurant and bar is adding to the family in a big way. It will hire 160 new staff members.

“We know how to curate a food menu, cocktail menu, wine program, build a beautiful space, but the people are the variable – they are the X factor,” Bill says.

Bill admits it’s an extremely daunting task and a huge challenge, even more so in this current climate where employers can’t find people to work.

“Its an incredibly difficult market in any industry but especially ours,” he continues, “To compete with already established venues on Lower Broadway is even more challenging.”

Rooftop rendering

So, they’re thinking outside of the box.

Monday marks the start of week two for the 1230 Club job fair, where they’re hiring people on the spot.

They’re providing competitive wages. Lead servers guaranteed $2,000 per week for the first 8 weeks of employment to ensure they make money during training.

Hourly kitchen employees will make up to $25/hour. Plus, to support continued education for their team, the Twelve Thirty Club will pay for Level 1 Sommelier Certification for all employees hired on for the opening.

“We’ve brought on board about half the people we need for this project, and we’ll take it slowly to make sure were finding good people to join our team,” Bill says.

Applicants are encouraged to visit the restaurant for a tour and apply in-person from 10:00-6:00 p.m.

Bill says you will not be turned down for an interview and could be hired on the spot.

If you’re interested in applying, click here.