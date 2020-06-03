Nashville restaurant faces backlash for tweeting opinions on race, politics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – People are taking to the social media platform Twitter to voice feelings and opinions on the social unrest across the country, from the President of the United States to local businesses.

One restaurant in Nashville, The Original CornerPub Green Hills is receiving a lot of backlash after response tweeting several opinionated comments including telling Nancy Pelosi, “We don’t need you, Nancy, shut the pie hole,” “I’m running over anyone that jumps on my car. Period,” calling Lebron James “a clown” who should “tell the animals to quit destroying,” and even responding to a woman offering bail money to protesters that she needed a boot heel and not on her boot.

The owner, who was behind the tweets, has since put out an apology. He released the following statement to News 2:

“We are a small family business that makes it a priority to create a welcoming environment for everyone. In today’s world that extends to and includes social media platforms. We care about all people and understand the concerns raised. We will certainly be more thoughtful going forward.”

However, several people are mistaking this ‘Original CornerPub’ for other Corner Pubs.

Tabor Luckey owns four Corner Pubs under Luckey Hospitality, three in Nashville, and one in Franklin.

“The repercussions were almost immediate because a lot of people didn’t realize that it’s different ownership, and some of the retweets we were getting tagged with our name on it,” Luckey told News 2, “A lot of the people were upset saying they would never frequent our restaurants, lots of vulgar language.”

Luckey released their own statement on Twitter which stated: