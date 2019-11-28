Nashville Rescue Mission expects to feed hundreds this Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hundreds of people will be fed at the Nashville Rescue Mission throughout the day on Thanksgiving.

Volunteers will start the day making breakfast for those in need early Thursday morning.

Breakfast begins at 6 a.m. with volunteers serving eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy and coffee. Thanksgiving lunch will be served at noon with dinner following at 5 p.m.

The mission will serve more than 5,000 meals over the Thanksgiving weekend.

“When you think we’re going to be serving over 5,000 meals that weekend. It is with the help of the volunteers and the support of the Nashville community that comes together and says, ‘Hey, we want to help; we want to be involved and it makes the day so special for our honored guests,’” said Rev. Glenn Cranfield, President and CEO of Nashville Rescue Mission.

So, what can you do to help?

“Well when you think about 5,000 meals, we are going to be using over 1,000 turkeys, over 1,000 pounds of potatoes, all the green beans and everything that goes along with that. So, all of those donations really help out a lot. And they can bring those to 616 7th Avenue South and we can get those prepared for the great meal that day,” explained Rev. Cranfield.

You can also make donations online.

“They can go online to NashvilleRescueMission.org and they can give financially, that helps. That helps a meal as well as the other services we provide on a daily basis and certainly prayer and giving, all of those things combined together to help the neediest people here in Nashville,” Cranfield said.

Volunteers are needed everyday at the Nashville Rescue Mission. Anyone who would like to volunteer on Christmas Day will need to sign up in advance.

For more information on how you can help this Thanksgiving, visit NashvilleRescueMission.org, or call 615-255-2475.