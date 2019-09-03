Nashville Red Cross volunteers help set up disaster shelters before Dorian hits

FLORIDA (WKRN) — Nearly sixteen hundred volunteers are preparing disaster shelters across Florida right now. 12 volunteers from Nashville were deployed this morning.

According to Sherri McKinney with the Red Cross for the Tennessee Region, so far, there are three districts in Florida with shelters.

McKinney arrived in Orlando this morning to begin coordinating and setting up of these shelters.

“We have seen disasters like this pull through before and Florida always manages to stand back up, so we feel that ya know, with our efforts here for the people of Florida, we can help them get through the darkest of days,” said McKinney.

She went on to say that while this is the calm before the storm, they’re all very aware of the dangers that could await them.

The Red Cross is also moving shelters into Georgia and the Carolinas.

From the state of Tennessee a total of 50 volunteers were deployed by the Red Cross.