Nashville radio DJs to officiate weddings ahead of new Tennessee law

All marriages ordained by officiants who received their certification online will no longer be considered valid in the state of Tennessee starting July 1.

Jim Chandler, of the popular duo Woody and Jim on 107.5 The River, is an ordained minister. That’s why he wants to give locals the chance to get married ” regardless of gender, sexual orientation or religious preference.”

According to state law, this will prohibit, “persons receiving online ordinations from solemnizing the rite of matrimony.”

On June 28, they will host a “Big Fat All Inclusive Wedding.” They are encouraging those who wish to get married on this day to reach out to them.

The Nashville DJs are also asking fans who own bakeries or flower shops to donate cakes and flowers for the couples’ special day.

Even if you don’t plan to get married, anyone who wants to be a part of the celebration is welcome to attend.

Interested couples can sign up on the station’s website until June 25 at 5 p.m. Fans can also tune in to hear the ceremonies live on-air and on the IHeartRadio app.

For more information, click here.