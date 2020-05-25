Nashville Predators team up with Red Cross to host multi-city blood drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Predators and The American Red Cross are teaming up to host blood drives across Tennessee and part of Kentucky.

The blood drives will happen Monday, June 1 from noon to 7 p.m. in the following cities:

Nashville

Franklin

Smyrna

Lebanon

Dickson

Goodlettsville

Clarksville

Bowling Green, KY.

While supplies last, all donors who schedule ahead of time will receive a Predators T-shirt. Donors will also be entered into a drawing to win a $100 dollar Nashville Predators Locker Room gift card.

One winner will be selected from each blood drive location and receive the gift card via email within two weeks of their donation.

In addition, all donors will receive a $5 dollar Amazon.com gift card via email within 30 days after their donation.

Donors will need a valid email address.

Here is a list of the specific locations for each blood drive:

Clarksville American Red Cross, 1760 Madison St. Clarksville, TN 37043

Faith Lutheran Church, 1655 Main St. Lebanon, TN 37087

Holiday Inn Nashville Vanderbilt Hotel, 2613 West End Ave. Nashville, TN 37203

Holiday Inn University Plaza and Sloan Convention Center, 1021 Wilkinson Trace, Bowling Green, KY 42103

Natchez Trace American Red Cross, 129 West Fowlkes St., Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064

North Rutherford YMCA, 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167

Well House Church, 100 N. Main St. Goodlettsville, TN 37072

YMCA Dickson, 301 Henslee Drive Dickson, TN 37055

