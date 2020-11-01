Nashville political consultants weigh in on historic election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Early voting in Tennessee has been at record highs for the upcoming 2020 election.

Ahead of Tuesday, two political consultants spoke with Nashville Vice Mayor Jim Shulman over Zoom about their predictions.

Republican consultant Chip Saltsman said because of high increases of voters, he suggest polls may not be accurate when trying to predict outcomes.

“I don’t think it’s right. I think the turnout model is wrong. I think it’s an historical election. And kudos to republicans and democrats. I always used to say we win if everybody votes. And we being the country. So if we have 100 percent voting turnout, it would be a win,” Saltsman said.

Tennessee Outlook Editor-in-Chief Holly McCall said a lot of people recognized the outcome of the 2016 election and wanted to make their voices heard this year. McCall said during the Zoom discussion that this will be a historic election because of participation.

“I think this year, pollsters have gone to great lengths to try and over correct. They got such a black eye from it four years ago. In fact they were not that far off in vote numbers, in the count. But I think they’ve gone pretty far to try and over correct. They call it over sampling in certain populations,” McCall said.

In Davidson County 220,000 people already casted their ballot during early in-person voting.