Nashville police chief thanks attorney, businessman for fundraising efforts in Caitlyn Kaufman murder case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake gave a big “thank you” Thursday to the masterminds behind fundraising efforts for a reward in the December murder of nurse Caitlyn Kaufman on Interstate 440.

At a holiday cookout Thursday honoring first responders, Chief Drake said the money was key in helping detectives arrest Devaunte Hill and James Cowan, the two men indicted in Kaufman’s murder.

Chief Drake said attorney Bryan Lewis and businessman Bobby Joslin helped raise $65,000 with donations coming from various donors.

Kaufman was murdered on I-440 West on the night of December 3, 2020, while she was driving to work the overnight shift at Saint Thomas West. Hill reportedly said Kaufman cut him off while driving, causing him to grow angry and shoot at the car.