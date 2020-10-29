Nashville police chief candidates to be interviewed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interviews are set to begin Thursday for Nashville’s next police chief, and video recordings of candidates answering questions will be made public for the first time in the city’s history.

The candidates will be interviewed by the Policing Policy Commission, which Mayor John Cooper tasked with reviewing the use-of-force policies within the Metro Nashville Police Department and developing necessary reforms.

Mayor John Cooper narrowed the list of police chief candidates down to five people.

They include the current interim Chief of Police John Drake who has served Nashville as a member of the MNPD for 32 years. Troy Gay is the chief of staff for the Austin Police department. Darryl McSwain is the chief of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police. Kristen Ziman serves as the chief of the Aurora Police Department in Illinois. And Larry Scirotto is a former assistant chief with the Pittsburgh Police Department.

The candidates will be interviewed by the Policing Policy Commission co-chair Dwight Lewis.

The interviews start at noon, and the video recordings will air immediately afterward on the Metro News Network. CLICK HERE and select the MNN channel. You can also watch on Channel 3 (Comcast, Google Fiber) and Channel 99 (AT&T Uverse).