Nashville Police Chief Anderson’s final day in command expedited to Aug. 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mayor John Cooper announced that Thursday, August 6 would be MNPD Chief of Police Steve Anderson’s final day in command of the department before expediting his previously announced retirement.

The release from the mayor’s office states Deputy Chief John Drake will assume command of the MNPD as Interim Chief beginning Friday, August 7, while the city continues its national search for a reform-minded Chief of Police who will make Nashville a model of community engagement and policing innovation.

More details of the search process will be announced next week.

“I’m grateful to Chief Anderson for his 45 years of service in the Metro Nashville Police Department. He is a dedicated public servant with an unwavering sense of civic duty,” said Mayor Cooper.

Anderson was appointed Chief in 2010 by then-Mayor Karl Dean. The Belmont University graduate served in the United States Air Force and was previously employed by the White County Sheriff’s Office. He is a member of the Nashville and Tennessee Bar Associations and is licensed to practice law.

