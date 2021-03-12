Nashville planning in-person Fourth of July celebration event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the city is planning on holding an in-person Fourth of July celebration this year.

The celebration will feature fireworks and live music, Mayor Cooper tweeted.

Over the years, Nashville has grown as a popular destination for the Fourth of July with its annual “Let Freedom Sing” event. The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Cooper said his office is working with the Convention and Visitors Corporation to plan this summer’s event. The mayor attributes the success of Nashville’s vaccine program as the reason for being able to plan and prepare for a safe summer.

I’m pleased to announce that my Office is working with the Convention and Visitors Corporation to plan this year’s Fourth of July celebration with fireworks and live music. pic.twitter.com/gVJKR3yUWS — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) March 12, 2021

“Throughout this unprecedented and most difficult year, we’ve prioritized public health while also carefully considering the needs of our local businesses,” said Mayor Cooper. “Today, as vaccination rates continue climbing, we’re at a place where we should be very optimistic. We’ve come full circle as the SEC Tournament, the very first large event prevented by COVID in 2020, returns to Nashville this weekend. I want to make sure we get everyone back on their feet as safely and as quickly as we can. With your help, Nashville is turning the corner on the pandemic, and live in-person events will come roaring back.”

Mayor Cooper’s office also announced public health changes will happen about one week after vaccination rates meet targeted thresholds to allow for immunity to build among those who have been vaccinated.

